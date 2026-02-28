Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weaker wind and cooler on the final day of February

BILLINGS — The last half of this last week of February has been a windy one for Montana and Wyoming, but most of us can expect weaker wind starting tomorrow. It will still be gusty tonight through Saturday mainly west of Billings. Northeast Montana will have a chance for snow, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning, with 1-4" possible.

The cold front pushing southward from Canada bringing the limited snow and the cooler air will move east of us late Saturday. We can expect decreasing clouds through the day, and highs will be cooler than most of this past week. Saturday will likely be the coolest day of the next seven for our area. Sunday will be partly cloudy, mild and breezy with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will bring a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and Tuesday, and a return to temperatures 10-20 degrees above average. Highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s. Wednesday will also be mild, but a storm will be approaching, and we'll have late PM rain and mountain snow showers. Thursday will be cooler with more showers, and we'll have fewer clouds Friday.