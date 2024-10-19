Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weakening wind & warmer weather on Sunday

BILLINGS — It was nice to get some rain and mountain snow a few days ago, but on Saturday much of Montana and Wyoming had gusty wind and mild air in the wake of that storm. We can expect the wind to weaken in most areas late tonight and Sunday, and temperatures will rise even further Sunday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Another Pacific storm will move over southern Canada and our northern Rockies Monday and Tuesday. Western Montana will have the best chance for rain and mountain snow on Monday, while the eastern half of Montana along with Wyoming will get small amounts of rain and snow on Tuesday. We'll get more rain than precipitation, unfortunately.

A ridge of high pressure will start building over the western United States the second half of next week, but the northern Rockies will be on the upper side of that closer to the jet stream, and that will mean we'll still have several more days of breezy to locally windy weather. Early Thursday will be our next chance for rain, but it will be quick and light.