Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weakening Wind, Increasing Clouds, Isolated PM Showers

BILLINGS — The corridor from Livingston toward Billings had a lot of gusty wind beginning Saturday morning, which caused a lot of blowing snow, lowered visibility in places and cold wind chills. It will remain breezy at times tonight, and that breeze will keep lows milder than they otherwise would be with the fairly clear sky over Montana and Wyoming.

We can expect increasing clouds through the day Sunday as a small disturbance moves over the northern Rockies. There will be a slight chance of snow and rain showers late Sunday afternoon and evening, but little precipitation will fall. Highs will be milder and it won't be quite as windy. Monday will deliver more sunshine with a warming trend early next week.

A ridge of high pressure will build over Montana and Wyoming through the middle of next week, and highs will be 10-15 degrees warmer than average with moderate breezes and only isolated (mainly mountain) showers. A couple small disturbances will cool our region modestly, and more breezes will arrive by next Saturday, but it will stay warmer than average.