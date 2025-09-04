Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weakening wind, clearing smoke & cooler air on Friday

Cooler than average on Friday, but we'll also have more sun, less smoke and weaker wind
Jason Stiff
Cooler than average on Friday, but we'll also have more sun, less smoke and weaker wind
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — A powerful cold front pushed southward over Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, and it brought a lot of strong wind, more clouds and smoke, and cooler air, but virtually no rain. The cold front is now pushing out of the region, and we can expect weaker wind, less smoke and a cooler Friday morning start in the 30s and 40s.

We can expect residual haze and smoke in the air on Friday, but it will be a lot thinner than the last couple days. We'll have a lot of sunshine both Friday and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. That will lead to cooler than average lows through Sunday morning, but we'll also have warming highs from Friday through Sunday.

A large trough of low pressure over the West Coast will create southwesterly flow over our region much of next week. We can expect increasing clouds next Monday, and more clouds than sunshine much of next week. There will be slight chances for rain, but little will fall. Despite the clouds, highs will be slightly above average much of next week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!