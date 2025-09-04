Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weakening wind, clearing smoke & cooler air on Friday

BILLINGS — A powerful cold front pushed southward over Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, and it brought a lot of strong wind, more clouds and smoke, and cooler air, but virtually no rain. The cold front is now pushing out of the region, and we can expect weaker wind, less smoke and a cooler Friday morning start in the 30s and 40s.

We can expect residual haze and smoke in the air on Friday, but it will be a lot thinner than the last couple days. We'll have a lot of sunshine both Friday and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. That will lead to cooler than average lows through Sunday morning, but we'll also have warming highs from Friday through Sunday.

A large trough of low pressure over the West Coast will create southwesterly flow over our region much of next week. We can expect increasing clouds next Monday, and more clouds than sunshine much of next week. There will be slight chances for rain, but little will fall. Despite the clouds, highs will be slightly above average much of next week.