Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weakening wind and warmer weather on Thursday

BILLINGS — As expected, it's been a windy day in Montana and Wyoming with the passage of our latest Pacific storm. We've had isolated rain and snow showers, but most everyone dealt with a lot more wind than precipitation. That strong wind will be weakening overnight, and we'll lose most of the clouds, too. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s Thursday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the northern and central Rockies on Thursday and Friday, and that will mean weaker wind and warming temperatures. We'll be noticeably warmer than average on Thursday, and by Friday there will be a few areas getting close to record warmth despite increasing clouds. Highs will be mainly in the 70s both Thursday and Friday.

The warming trend will be short-lived, however, as our next Pacific storm pushes onshore and over Montana and Wyoming this weekend. Temperatures will start falling on Saturday with breezes, rain, mountain snow and isolated thunderstorms. Sunday will be windier and cooler with more rain and snow showers. The weather early next week will be quieter and milder.