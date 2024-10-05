Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weakening wind and warmer weather on Sunday

BILLINGS — The vigorous cold front which brought parts of Montana and Wyoming wind gusts of 60-95 mph late Friday and Saturday is fortunately out of our region. High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings continue at this time, but they will expire by this evening. We can expect a clear, quiet and cool Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will deliver quieter and much warmer than average weather to our region on Sunday and for at least the first half of next week. We will likely get some light to moderate breezes, but nothing compared to the wind we just dealt with. Highs will likely be 10-15 degrees warmer than average the first half of next week.

Another trough of low pressure will start pushing from the eastern Pacific toward the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies late next week and the following weekend. We can expect increasing clouds, slightly stronger breezes, and a cooling trend next Friday and Saturday, but only slight chances for light rain for a few areas.