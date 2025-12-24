Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weak cold front to bring brief showers Christmas Day

BILLINGS — Patchy freezing fog is possible mainly in the eastern river valleys Wednesday morning. Watch out for reduced visibility and slick spots while commuting. Any lingering fog in the far eastern valleys should slowly dissipate after sunrise.

Much above-average temperatures and dry conditions are expected Wednesday, with highs reaching the 40s and 50s. Late Wednesday night into Christmas Day, a weak disturbance and cold front will move through the region. This brings a quick shot of isolated to scattered rain showers at lower elevations and in the foothills, but impacts look minimal. Temperatures remain well above normal on Christmas Day and Friday.

Moist southwesterly flow increases into the mountains Thursday and persists into the weekend, producing periods of light to moderate snow on west-facing slopes of the Absaroka and Beartooth ranges. Snow will gradually add up, with totals of 6-12" likely by Saturday and higher amounts possible over the highest peaks.

A stronger system arrives late Friday night into Saturday as an upper-level trough drops south across the region. Temperatures cool back toward seasonal levels, mainly in the 30s. A fast-moving band of snow may sweep across the area Saturday, but accumulations on the plains should be limited. Some snow could linger along north-facing foothills of the Beartooths and Big Horns, including near Red Lodge and Fort Smith, where a quick inch or two can’t be ruled out. Winds may also increase, with gusty conditions on the plains Saturday and stronger gap winds in the western foothills late Friday into early Saturday.

Cooler air settles in Sunday, with highs ranging from the upper 30s west to the upper teens near the Dakotas border. Looking ahead to early next week, upper-level ridging rebuilds and above-average temperatures return, pushing highs back into the 40s and 50s for the start of the work week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com