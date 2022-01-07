Q2 Billings Area Weather: We start a dry stretch

BILLINGS — Snow and colder air move away from us allowing for warmer temperatures this afternoon. Expecting highs in the 30s and 40s for most of the area. A cold front moves through late tonight bringing cooler air back in, but not as frigid as we experienced over the last couple of days. Weekend highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

High pressure will keep chances of rain and snow away through late next week as daytime temperatures warm back into the 30s and 40s.

Tonight’s lows will range from the teens to the 20s before sliding back to below zero to the single digits tomorrow night. Teens and 20s are expected Sunday night through next week.

Stronger winds will pick up along the western foothills today through the evening with gusts between 50-65 mph from Livingston to Nye possible. Big Timber to Harlowton could get gusts 40-55 mph. Reduced visibility due to blowing snow could be an issue is these areas.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

