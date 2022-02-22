Q2 Billings Area Weather: We shift from snow to cold

BILLINGS — With new snow down to a few flurries over southern Montana and northern Wyoming through Tuesday morning, our focus changes to cold temperatures and wind chill values.

Wind chills have been in the teens to 20s below Monday afternoon. As temperatures drop to single digits below zero through Tuesday morning, wind chills across the area will be in the 20s below zero to 30 below.

Temperatures will remain below zero through Tuesday for almost all locations. Tuesday night / Wednesday morning will be the coldest with lows into the teens to low 20s below zero.

Highs Wednesday could start to pop above the zero mark in a few locations.

Thursday morning is again very cold, but a gradual warm up follows for the weekend. Highs are on track for the 30s by Saturday and Sunday in much of the area.