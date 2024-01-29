Q2 Billings Area Weather: We might break more record highs

BILLINGS — The weather question of the week will be how warm will it get each day? By the weekend, a shift in the weather pattern will bring cooler and weather conditions.

Sheridan, Wyoming reached a record high temperature of 66 on Sunday, and Livingston also set a record for January 28. Billings reached 60° on Sunday, and if we can do it again Monday, that will tie the January 29th record. More record highs are possible regionwide through Thursday.

Keep in mind that these record warm temperatures are possible only two weeks after we were setting record cold temperatures in the minus 20s.

Most of the area will be in the mid-50s to low 60s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will be consistently mild, mainly in the 30s in the lower elevations and conditions remain dry except for a slight risk of some higher elevation snow.

As the high pressure ridge starts to break down after Wednesday, we will see temperatures slip a little, but still well above average by the end of the work week. While the weekend does look cooler, temperatures will still be in the upper 30s to 40s with scattered area rain and snow showers.

The weekend cool down looks modest and the amount of rain and snow does not look significant right now. Continue to check back for updates on the forecast.