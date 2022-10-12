Q2 Billings Area Weather: We map out the forecast through the weekend

BILLINGS — Wind will highlight the weather in eastern Montana through Friday. But for everyone else, mild fall afternoons continue into the middle of next week.

While temperatures will rise to the upper 60s in south-central Montana Thursday afternoon, winds gusting 40 to 50 mph are again expected in southeast Montana where highs will be in the 50s to low 60s. Winds stay breezy closer to the Dakotas on Friday.

Friday will be the warmest overall day with area highs in the mid-60s to the mid-70s. By Friday night, a weak disturbance brings a slight chance for light rain and light snow above 8000 feet.

Saturday could be a little unsettled with scattered showers and cooler highs. Readings drop around 10 degrees or so compared to Friday, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday morning is trending cool with most lows in 30s. But dry and warmer-than-average weather will follow.