Q2 Billings Area Weather: We lose the warm and gain a storm

BILLINGS — After flirting with record highs on Sunday, cooler air is already starting to move in. Sunshine will switch to wind; then rain showers will switch to snow.

Temperatures remain mild overnight through Monday morning, with most readings in the 40s. That's a great launching pad to push us back into the 60s and 70s for the daytime highs.

Rain showers will be widespread Monday. While we are not expecting severe weather, pockets of heavy rain, lightning and small hail are possible.

Expect some periods of wind, especially closer to the mountain foothills and through northern Wyoming on Monday but spreading over a widespread area into the eastern Plains Tuesday. When gusts of 25 to 40 miles an hour are expected.

Temperatures will continue to edge down Tuesday and by Wednesday highs will be in the 30s to mid-40s. Areas. of Snow could be heavy in the mountains from Tuesday night through Thursday, with areas of rain or snow showers for the lower elevations.

Wetter Storm Watches are in effect for the higher elevations through South Central Montana, northern Wyoming and southeastern Montana from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Some of the mountain foothills could see one to four inches of snow, but the higher peaks could see 12 to 20 inches, depending on location.

Expect the afternoons to feel somewhat cool through the end of the work week, but the trend is to warm up a bit by next weekend.