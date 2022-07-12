Q2 Billings Area Weather: We have 2 kinds of weather ahead. 90s or 100s.

BILLINGS — Summer heat will dominate the weather in the coming week to 10 days. Highs will be mainly in the 90s with some chances at 100 degrees or hotter a few days. Lows will be in the 50s to 60s, and generally warmer than recent mornings.

Wednesday will be one of the hotter days so far this summer with the potential for triple digit temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of eastern Montana, including Billings and Yellowstone County, from noon to 8 PM.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected, and heat-related illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun for extended periods, and have a cool place you can retreat to. Check on friends and family.

A few isolated storms will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially over the mountains. Wind is the biggest threat but pockets of heavy rain are possible.

