Q2 Billings Area Weather: We gradually nudge to more springlike weather

BILLINGS — The shift is gradual, but we are headed toward more seasonal temperatures over the weekend. And the chance of snow decreases as rain showers return.

There are still some travel concerns through southern Big Horn County, Montana, throughout the evening, extending into Sheridan County, Wyoming. Additional snow and wind gusts to 45 mph are possible.

Expect a chilly start the next several mornings with lows mainly in the 20s early Friday, Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will stay in the 30s to mid-40s Friday, hit mainly mid-40s to low 50s Saturday, then 50s on Sunday.

A disturbance coming in from the west Friday will keep a chance of some mainly mountain snow showers going, and some sprinkles or showers are possible for the lower elevations. Expect a cloudy to mostly cloudy day.

Conditions stay mainly dry for Saturday and Sunday as the temperatures begin to warm. Monday is trending a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. But as a disturbance moves in, rain and snow showers redevelop.

For the lower elevations including Billings, the trend is for 50s to low 60s for highs through the middle of next week with lows mainly in the 30s to low 40s. But the storm path has a few options available to it. To get the latest updates, you can always check out our 24/7 Streaming Weather Channel

