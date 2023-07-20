Q2 Billings Area Weather: We go from warm to very hot very quickly

BILLINGS — The hottest weather of the season will impact the area this weekend into early next week. Areas from Billings to Miles City have a 60-70% chance of reaching 100 degrees at some point during this period.

A ridge of high pressure is moving in from the west and will be centered over our area by Sunday. That will bring the hottest temperatures to the area Sunday and Monday, but the "cool down" to follow doesn't look much cooler.

Temperatures will be slightly below normal on Thursday with highs mainly in the mid-to-lower 80 with some fairly dry air. Friday will have temperatures a bit above normal, reaching 85 to 95 in many locations.

Winds will be light and there will be isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the southern mountains Thursday afternoon and evening. On Friday afternoon, there will be just a slight chance of thunderstorms only near mountains.

The weekend through early next week will be especially hot and dry with highs in the 90s to low 100s, with the relative humidity as low as the teens and 20s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s to lower 70s, so things don't cool off enough at night to give us much relief from the heat.

