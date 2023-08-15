Q2 Billings Area Weather: We could feel record heat today

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep dry conditions in place today as it turns hotter with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s under lots of sunshine. Billings, Livingston, and Cody, WY could reach record highs. Limit time outside, stay hydrated, and don't forget to rub on the sunscreen.

A weak cold front will bring temperatures down a bit tomorrow but they will still remain above average. For some, Thursday will be the hottest day of the week as daytime highs reach the upper 90s to low 100s again. Billings will have another chance to reach a record daytime temperature.

Friday could also see record heat ahead of a much stronger cold front dropping in from Canada that will knock daytime highs down across the weekend into early next week. It will still be warmer than average, though.

It will stay painfully dry this week. With low relative humidity and breezy to windy conditions at times, fire risks will be elevated. Use caution not to cause any sparks. Our next chance of rain will come as early as Friday night into the weekend as monsoonal moisture begins to creep back into the area.

Wildfire smoke could impact parts of the area today and tomorrow. Air quality should remain fine for the general population. Those with respiratory ailments should monitor the situation.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s/100s today, 90s tomorrow, 90s/100s Thursday and Friday then 80s/90s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 60s for the rest of the work week then 50s/60s for the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com