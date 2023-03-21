Q2 Billings Area Weather: We bounce between showers and warmer/dry days

BILLINGS — A spring weather pattern means almost daily changes. From cool and showery to a little warmer and dry days shift back and forth into early next week.

As our latest weather pattern continues to exit into South Dakota, readings will be cool Wednesday morning ranging from the single digits in northeastern Montana to some low 20s from Billings to the west. Afternoon highs will be mainly into the 30s to low 40s.

A surge of moisture coming up from the south will bring some snow showers to much of northern Wyoming, especially in the Bighorn Mountains. It looks like the system will fall short of most of southern Montana.

Thursday and Friday will trend a bit warmer, with highs hitting the 40s to low 50s through southern Montana and northern Wyoming. But clouds increase Friday bringing a chance of showers by the afternoon and evening.

How much moisture to expect Friday into Saturday is still a big question, as temperatures will be warm enough for rain or snow showers to start. The system does have some potential for 2 to 6 inches of snowfall over a widespread area.