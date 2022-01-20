Q2 Billings Area Weather: We begin a warming trend, Rain and snow possible today

BILLINGS — We begin a warming trend today with highs in the 30s with some 40s then 30s and 40s across the weekend. Some spots (including Billings) may reach into the lower 50s on Sunday. Tonight’s lows will be in the 20s and 30s, teens and 20s tomorrow night then 20s and 30s for the weekend.

With Pacific moisture streaming in, there is a decent chance of rain/snow showers this afternoon through the evening. Areas west of Yellowstone County could see a couple of inches of wet snowfall. Only light totals expected in Billings and areas east. The northern Bighorns could receive 2-4” tonight through Friday. There is also a chance of freezing rain in eastern Montana tonight through tomorrow morning. The weekend will be dry.

Our next system could bring rain and snow on Monday. Too early to tell what may happen beyond that.

Strong crosswinds will increase today with gusts up to 60 mph possible from Livingston to Nye. Gusts up to 50 mph possible from Harlowton to Big Timber through tonight. Blowing and drifting snow could impact travel in these areas.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

