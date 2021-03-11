Q2 Billings Area Weather: We begin a stretch of pleasant weather

BILLINGS — We begin a nice stretch of weather that will last into the weekend. High pressure settles in and will keep conditions dry through at least Sunday. Daytime highs will return to milder than average temperatures as well.

A cut-off low coming out of the Arizona region will deliver heavy snow to Colorado Friday through Sunday. That low could push just enough moisture northward that Sheridan County and areas east along the MT/WY border could see rain showers. Still a bit of a mystery on how the low, along with a cold front coming out of the west, could affect our area as we get into the first part of next week. Stay tuned.

One more day of near seasonal daytime highs mostly in the 40s, then we warm into the 50s Friday through early next week. Lows over the same stretch will be in the 20s and 30s.

Billings: Patchy fog this morning, mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We can expect mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the mid 20s. More sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Sheridan: Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 40s. Mostly clear tonight with temperatures in the upper teens. Lots of sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 40s.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

Facebook

Twitter

