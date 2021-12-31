Q2 Billings Area Weather: Waves of snow today, Falling Temperatures

BILLINGS — Waves of snow will move through the area until late in the day. Roads will be slick during the morning and afternoon commutes, so drive safely.

Daytime highs will be reached this morning then fall below zero (some of the area won’t get above zero) as arctic air pours back in. Wind chills will stay well below zero especially to the east-northeast. Wind chills in Billings will hover between 15 and 20 below.

Upper ridging (high pressure) will bring dry skies Saturday through early next week. It will also help usher in warmer temperatures with Billings pushing above the freezing mark on Sunday for the first time in over a week. Highs will stay in the 30s and even some 40s on Monday before our next cool-down begins. Overnight lows will be below zero tonight, single digits Saturday night then teens and 20s Sunday and Monday nights.

Strong crosswinds are expected tomorrow morning through Sunday night from Livingston to Nye (55-70 mph gusts) and tomorrow night through Sunday night from Big Timber to Harlowton (45-60 mph gusts). This will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility. Plan accordingly if you will be traveling in those areas during that timeframe.

Arctic air is forecast to surge back into the area by the middle of next week bringing frigid temperatures and more snow.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com