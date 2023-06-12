Q2 Billings Area Weather: Watching Wednesday for storms

BILLINGS — Strong thunderstorms are possible across the area on Wednesday. Heavy rain, lightning, large hail and strong winds are all threats.

Up until then, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected the next couple of days. The storms will be focused near the mountains and foothills, where locally heavy rain could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and near waterways.

High temperatures Monday will range from the lower 70s from Billings to the west to the low 80s degrees in the eastern plains. Tuesday is expected to be a little warmer, ranging from mid 70s west to lower 80s east.

Wednesday, a Pacific trough enters the region. This will bring about a change in pattern with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday.

The exact path of this system is still a bit of a question mark. But as we have seen in recent weeks, heavy rain is still possible with storms but also the best chance of hail and wind we have seen for some time.