Q2 Billings Area Weather: Watching the chance of rain to increase this week

Tonight: Nice and calm weather continues. It'll be cool tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s and mid 50s.

Tuesday: Clouds increase from the south. There's a 20-40% chance of light rain and thunderstorms, but mainly just in the mountains. Don't expect much rain - less than a tenth of an inch. The plains should stay mostly dry.

Tuesday Night: Quiet again with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Humidity will be building up for later in the week. Highs stay in the 70 to 80s.

Rest of the Week (Wednesday-Monday): The weather gets much wetter as moisture from the Southwest monsoons moves in. The best chances for rain will be Thursday through Saturday for most areas.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms don't look likely, but heavy rain is possible with slow moving storms.

Temperatures will be seasonal - highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Thursday is likely the coolest day. Enjoy the nice weather tonight and Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, it's going to get cloudier and wetter for the rest of the week, but temperatures will stay comfortable.