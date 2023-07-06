Q2 Billings Area Weather: Watching for strong / severe storms Thursday

BILLINGS — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, with heavy rainfall possible with any thunderstorm.

Anywhere from around Harlowton to Roundup to Forsyth southward (including Billings and Yellowstone County) has an elevated potential for thunderstorms creating strong winds and hail Thursday afternoon and evening. The biggest threat is in southeast Montana and northern Wyoming east of Cody.

Overnight temperatures will still be very cool for early July. While we likely won't set any records, readings in the mid-40s to low 50s are still only around 5 to 8 degrees above many of the daily record lows in the area.

Highs Thursday will be mainly in the 70s in our area, and will continue to gradually rise to near 90 by Monday and Tuesday. Another storm system may take shape Tuesday or Wednesday.

