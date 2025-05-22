Q2 Billings Area Weather: Watch the sky over the Memorial Day weekend for possible interruptions

BILLINGS — Showers and thunderstorms will move from the southwest to the northeast Thursday evening due to an approaching shortwave trough. Strong thunderstorms possible, although widespread severe storms are not expected.

Best chances for a quarter inch or more of precipitation are east of Billings. Showers will end Friday morning with temperatures mainly in the 40s to start with highs in the 60s for most of the area. Mainly 50s Friday afternoon nearer the Dakotas.

On Saturday, a wave will bring more precipitation chances. There is a 50-80% likelihood of showers across the area. General thunderstorms expected, but strong storms are less likely.

Sunday through Monday, showers continue over SE Montana and north-central Wyoming through Monday morning. Additional accumulations of 0.1-0.2 inches are possible.

A gradual warming trend begins, moving from the 60s and 70s to the 70s and low 80s by mid-week.

Tuesday through Thursday, expect warmer temperatures. There are small chances for daily showers due to weak energy, but nothing significant is anticipated. A better chance for precipitation may return late Thursday with the approach of a shortwave trough.