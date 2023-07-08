Q2 Billings Area Weather: Watch the sky and the thermometer this week

BILLINGS — Temperatures edge upward Sunday and Monday with scattered to isolated rain and thunderstorms in the afternoons. Temperatures cool later in the week but the pop-up storms continue.

Sunday will be warmer than average with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s widespread. Monday promises to be the warmest in the short term with even more 90s.

While a few showers and thunderstorms develop Sunday, most will be closer to the mountains and the threat of damaging storms is small. Monday afternoon and evening, the pattern is more active with some of the storms possibly creating stronger winds, small hail and pockets of heavier rain.

A gradual cool down will follow, with highs backing to the 70s by the end of the work week. Average for mid-July is closer to 80-85.

Tuesday and Thursday have the best potential for more rain, but watch the afternoon and evening skies for changing conditions.