Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Watch for strong to severe storms through Tuesday.

FORECAST MONDAY EVENING JUL 10, 2023
Q2 Weather
FORECAST MONDAY EVENING JUL 10, 2023
FORECAST MONDAY EVENING JUL 10, 2023
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 19:06:12-04
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening will develop over a widespread area. These storms are capable of heavy rain and may produce strong winds.

As a weak cold front moves through the area Tuesday, isolated to scattered showers and storms expected again, but stay mainly east of Billings with a few strong to severe storms over southeast Montana into the eastern Dakotas. Drier air will bring a break in showers and storms for Wednesday behind the front.

Temperatures will trend a little cooler Tuesday and Wednesday staying mainly the 80s for highs. Expect gusty winds at times on Tuesday with the front moving through, diminishing for Wednesday.

A few storms will develop Thursday, but should stay as general thunderstorms with a lower threat of wind, hail, or localized flooding.  Nonetheless use care and take safe cover when storms approach.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!