Q2 Billings Area Weather: Watch for strong to severe storms through Tuesday.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening will develop over a widespread area. These storms are capable of heavy rain and may produce strong winds. As a weak cold front moves through the area Tuesday, isolated to scattered showers and storms expected again, but stay mainly east of Billings with a few strong to severe storms over southeast Montana into the eastern Dakotas. Drier air will bring a break in showers and storms for Wednesday behind the front. Temperatures will trend a little cooler Tuesday and Wednesday staying mainly the 80s for highs. Expect gusty winds at times on Tuesday with the front moving through, diminishing for Wednesday. A few storms will develop Thursday, but should stay as general thunderstorms with a lower threat of wind, hail, or localized flooding. Nonetheless use care and take safe cover when storms approach.