Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming with wind and significant melting

BILLINGS — A big shift from the early part of the month. Our attention shifts from cold and snow to gusty winds and significant melting. Temperatures will be above seasonal averages next week.

Increased winds down the western foothills will cause blowing and drifting snow here in the short term, especially in the Livingston, Harlowton and Big Timber areas. Poor visibility and ground blizzard conditions will impact travel.

Expect above normal temperatures well into next week, with periods of strong winds continuing through at least Monday or Tuesday. The period of warmer temperatures will continue to bring melting to the lower elevations, which could lead to water flowing over frozen ground.

Localized ponding of water, flooding in basements and ice breaking up on rivers and streams will continue to cause hazards well into next week.

High temperatures Friday will be mainly in the 30s. With warmer air moving in over the weekend, highs will move up mainly to the 40s and even some low 50s into early next week regionwide. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with some overnight staying warm enough for snow melt to continue.