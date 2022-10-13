Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming up then cooling down, Chance of rain coming

BILLINGS — Northwest flow will help warm us up through tomorrow with Friday being the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s. Some areas could reach into the 70s today, too. Daytime highs and nighttime lows return to seasonal for the weekend.

Dry conditions take over through tomorrow afternoon before a weak shot of energy ripples through bringing a chance of rain and mountain snow Friday night into Saturday morning. From there, we stay dry through at least the middle of next week.

It won't be as windy today, but gusts could still reach 40 mph in the eastern plains while other areas (including Billings) will be breezy. Breezy conditions will persist tomorrow across the Q2 viewing area.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s today, 60s/70s tomorrow, 50s/60s across the weekend then 60s/70s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s through the the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com