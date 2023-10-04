Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming up, cooling down then really warming up

BILLINGS — A weak ridge of high pressure brings mainly dry and warmer weather this afternoon with winds from the northwest turning strong at times with 20-30 mph gusts possible.

Another cold front will put light rain chances back into the forecast tonight through tomorrow along with mountain snow mainly 7000 ft and above. Some models are suggesting a low chance for light snow along the foothills tonight through tomorrow night. Red Lodge may even see some accumulation Thursday evening.

Behind the cold front, there is a decent chance we'll wake up Friday morning to the first freeze of the season before warmer conditions move in for the weekend.

High pressure will keep dry weather in place Friday through early next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s today, mainly 50s tomorrow, 50s/60s on Friday, 70s on Saturday, 70s/80s Sunday and Monday then 70s on Tuesday.

Lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight, 20s/30s tomorrow night, 30s/40s on Friday night, 40s across the weekend then 40s/50s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com