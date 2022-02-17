Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming up and windy

BILLINGS — A quick shot of energy combined with lingering moisture could produce snow or rain/snow showers in eastern Yellowstone County, Miles City, Glendive, even Wibaux and Ekalaka this afternoon. A backdoor cold front could also kick up rain and snow on Friday in these areas as well. High pressure brings drier conditions on Saturday.

Downslope flow warms daytime highs back into the 30s and 40s today and tomorrow then 40s and 50s on Saturday.

Stronger winds return with the warmer temperatures. Gusts over 30 mph possible in Billings and areas east through Saturday. Gusts 50-60 mph possible along the foothills. Blowing snow could be an issue during your commute this morning to go along with slick roads, so use caution.

We are now expecting a blast of arctic air to begin moving in on Sunday causing temperatures to drop from the 30s and 40s early in the day to the teens and 20s during the afternoon. This will lead to daytime highs in the single digits and teens Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows below zero to the single digits.

With this cool down comes a good chance of snow on Sunday and Monday. Up to 2” is possible in most areas with up to 4” in Billings and areas south by Tuesday morning. Higher totals possible in the upper elevations. These totals could change so we'll keep you updated.

Overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s and 30s tonight through Saturday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com