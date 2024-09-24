Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming up and staying dry

BILLINGS — Daytime temperatures are getting warmer with highs mainly in the 80s on Tuesday before pushing into the mid-80s to mid-90s on Wednesday then turning slightly cooler on Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s to low 90s as a weak front passes through. It will also make for windy conditions. Gusts over 20 mph combined with low humidity will bring some concern for elevated fire weather conditions, especially in southeast Montana.

The cooldown continues on Friday with highs mainly in the low 80s to low 90s before another cold front drops daytime temperatures down into the 70s and 80s on Saturday then mainly 70s on Sunday with a slight chance of rain returning to the forecast to wrap up the weekend.

After a cool start, outlooks show warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com