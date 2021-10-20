Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming up and drying out

BILLINGS — We slowly start to warm back up as downslope wind funnels in pushing daytime highs to near seasonal today (seasonal= 57° high) then back into the 60s tomorrow and perhaps the 70s come Friday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s through next week.

We’re into a quiet stretch as high pressure keeps conditions mostly dry through the weekend, but weak energy could kick up light snow in the Beartooths tomorrow.

A cold front moves through by Saturday morning bringing a bit of a cooldown across the weekend, but daytime highs will remain above seasonal. Another disturbance could move through early next week bringing another chance of rain and cooler daytime highs.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com