Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming up and drying out

A quiet stretch of weather
Q2 Weather
Posted at 4:37 AM, Oct 20, 2021
BILLINGS — We slowly start to warm back up as downslope wind funnels in pushing daytime highs to near seasonal today (seasonal= 57° high) then back into the 60s tomorrow and perhaps the 70s come Friday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s through next week.

We’re into a quiet stretch as high pressure keeps conditions mostly dry through the weekend, but weak energy could kick up light snow in the Beartooths tomorrow.

A cold front moves through by Saturday morning bringing a bit of a cooldown across the weekend, but daytime highs will remain above seasonal. Another disturbance could move through early next week bringing another chance of rain and cooler daytime highs.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

