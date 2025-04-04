Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming trend begins on Saturday; rain/wind next week

BILLINGS — The cold front from Thursday continued pushing over Montana and Wyoming late last night and Friday, and brought isolated rain and snow showers. Most of us had more blue sky and quieter weather on Friday, however. We can expect decreasing clouds tonight with another cooler than average morning Saturday. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s.

We can expect a mostly sunny weekend in the northern Rockies as a ridge of high pressure begins to build. Highs will be seasonably mild on Saturday with light to moderate breezes, and we'll rise another 10 degrees or so on Sunday compared to Saturday. It will be the mildest and driest weekend that we've had for quite some time. Enjoy it while you can!

A Pacific storm will approach the region on Monday, and we can expect increasing clouds and more breezes by afternoon. Next Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more chances for valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind, but we'll remain milder than average. Another ridge will build overhead on Thursday, but we'll still have plenty of clouds and mild air.