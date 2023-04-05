Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming trend begins as Spring makes a comeback

BILLINGS — On the heels of the storm system that is moving off to the northeast, another shot of energy trails in across the area bringing a chance of scattered snow or a wintry mix today through this evening.

High pressure begins to kick in on Thursday with dry conditions and warmer temperatures moving in as we head into Easter weekend. Some spots could reach the lower 60s on Friday with a very good chance of making it into the mid 60s across the weekend.

Easter weekend should be beautiful under a mix of sun and clouds.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the mid 60s to low 70s on Monday. Some models even suggest a very slight chance at 80° in eastern Montana.

With this warming trend, there is a concern for increased flow in area streams and rivers due to snow melt. Ice breaking up could cause ice jam flooding in prone areas. Those potentially affected should monitor this closely to avoid damage to property.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s today, mainly 40s/50s tomorrow, 50s/60s Friday and Saturday then 60s/70s Sunday and Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight, 20s/30s tomorrow night then 30s/40s Friday night through the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com