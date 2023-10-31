Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming comes with showers

BILLINGS — A gradual warm up is expected this week as high temperatures rise to near normal by Thursday. But the chance of rain and snow also increases by midweek.

After a chilly Tuesday morning, afternoon highs will range from the 30s, mainly in the east, to the 40s from Billings to the west and south. Winds in the Livingston to Big Timber corridor could gust to 45 mph.

Wednesday will start mainly in the teens and a few low 20s. Eastern Montana will again be cooler with highs in the 30s but could reach 50 near Livingston. Billings looks to stay in the 40s both days.

As a ridge tries to build, high temperatures pop to the 40s to mid-50s by Thursday and Friday. Some mountain snow and scattered showers for the lower elevations will remain from mainly Thursday through at least Saturday.