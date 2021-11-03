Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming but wind ahead

BILLLINGS — Thursday will be the warmest day for a while with highs in the 60s with possibly a low 70 degree reading at a few locations. Friday will be slightly cooler behind the front with afternoon highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

A Pacific cold front will move from west to east early Thursday evening with gusty westerly winds along and behind the front. Thursday night through Friday morning, some snow showers activity develops in the mountains with scattered rain showers across the lower elevations.

Precipitation amounts are expected to be light thanks in part to increasing winds drying the air out. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are expected near the mountains west of Billings. Breezy 15 to 25 mph winds could develop over a widespread area.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Westerly wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of evening rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind around 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Westerly wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.