Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming arrives but brings the wind along with it

BILLINGS — Gusty winds will continue along the western foothills wind-prone areas once again. These winds will push onto the plains at times through Monday.

Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible from Livingston to Nye, with gusts to 50 mph possible from Big Timber north through Harlowton. Some blowing and drifting snow is possible, reducing visibility at times through Saturday morning, before temperatures warm above freezing and the snow crusts over.

Highs in the 30s to lower 40s on Saturday will warm into the 40s to lower 50s on Sunday. Low temperatures in the single digits to teens early Saturday will be followed with teens to 20s Sunday and Monday mornings.

Late Monday through Tuesday brings a chance of mountain snow, but the better chance of picking up more precipitation is Thursday and Friday. It will be warm enough in the lower elevations for rain or a rain/snow mix.

Colder temperatures follow for the weekend.