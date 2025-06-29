Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmest so far in 2025 just ahead

BILLINGS — Drier air is moving in Sunday evening, which will limit any rain or thunderstorms mostly to areas near the Bighorn mountains in southeastern Montana. While there's a slight chance of one or two thunderstorms with strong winds and small hail, the severe weather is expected to stay mainly southeast of Montana today.

Starting tonight and continuing through Monday night, the weather will be mostly clear and dry, with temperatures rising into the mid-80s on Monday.

From Tuesday to Sunday, expect warm weather with temperatures mostly in the 80s and 90s. The hottest days will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with a chance of reaching 100°F in some areas, particularly in the eastern Montana Plains. There will also be a higher chance of heat-related risks during this time, especially on Wednesday.

Additionally, starting Tuesday, moisture from the south could bring some rain and thunderstorms to the afternoons and evenings by the end of the week. The details on the storms aren't clear yet, so it's important to check the forecast if you have outdoor plans for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Overnight temperatures will generally be in the 50s and 60s, with some areas possibly staying warmer than 70°F on Wednesday night.

Later in the week, a weather system may bring temperatures back down to normal levels and increase the chances of rain.