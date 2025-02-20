Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer? Yes! Windy with lots of melting, too

BILLINGS — As temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days, areas are preparing for a mix of melting snow, plus blowing and drifting snow from increased wind. Thursday morning will start off particularly cold, with temperatures dipping below zero, especially in the eastern Plains and near the Dakotas, where teens below zero can be expected.

By the afternoon, temperatures will recover, reaching the teens above zero in northeastern Montana, 20s in the eastern plains, and even 30s from Billings westward and through much of northern Wyoming. A combination of clouds and sun can be anticipated, along with stronger winds, particularly west of Billings.

Wind gusts will be on the rise in areas such as Livingston, Big Timber, Harlowton, and Nye, with gusts potentially reaching 40 to 60 mph in the mountain foothills. This wind will contribute to travel hazards due to blowing and drifting snow. Although the warming temperatures will likely lead to the snow crusting over and potentially reducing some risks, gusty winds will still pose concerns through the weekend.

As the week progresses, temperatures will continue to rise. By Friday, highs are expected to be in the 30s, climbing to upper 30s and low 50s over the weekend and into early next week. Overnight lows will range from the upper teens to low 30s. This warming trend will result in significant snowmelt, raising concerns for water accumulation, possible ponding, and potential ice jams in various waterways. All residents in affected areas should stay informed and take precautions as conditions develop.