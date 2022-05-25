Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer with unsettled weather coming

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep the area dry today and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that could bring isolated strong to severe thunderstorms on Friday. Periods of heavy downpours, lightning, gusty winds in excess of 60 mph, and quarter size hail will all be possible.

Expect daily showers and thunderstorms Friday through the Tuesday. 1-3” of rainfall could fall be the end of that stretch with Memorial Day being the soggiest day.

The front will also cool daytime highs down across the long holiday weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today, 70s/80s tomorrow and Friday, 60s on Saturday, 50s/60s on Sunday then 50s on Memorial Day.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight, 50s tomorrow night, 40s/50s Friday night then 40s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com