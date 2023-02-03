Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer with strong winds along the foothills

BILLINGS — Warming into the 40s for most of the area this afternoon as clouds increase. This begins a trend of above average daytime and nighttime temperatures that will last through late next week at the least.

Another dry day ahead and high pressure will keep those dry conditions locked in through Saturday before a trough brings a chance for rain/snow Sunday into Monday. As of now, it's only a slight chance. Another system may bring a better chance of snow Thursday morning.

Strong winds continue to scream along the Beartooth Foothills/Livingston area. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Saturday afternoon as gusts are expected to reach between 55-70 mph. Billings could feel gusts up to 30 mph. 30-40 mph gusts possible in Cody, WY.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s today, 40s on Saturday, 30s/40s Sunday and Monday then 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s/30s through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com