Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer with showers possible, then cooler.

BILLINGS — The warmest temperatures of the week occur in the next couple of days. But the cool down lowers readings to early November averages.

Monday morning temperatures will be mainly in the mid-to-lower 30s. With a mix of clouds and sun, highs peak in the 50s to low 60s, which 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal averages.

Periods of snow will continue in the high country of the Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains through at least Monday night. The highest accumulations will be above 8500 feet.

Most of the week looks dry for the lower elevations, with only showers possible. By Wednesday, temperatures slip to the 20s for most of the lows and 40s to about 50 for high temperatures.