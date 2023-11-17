Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer with increasing clouds today

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep dry conditions in place as daytime temperatures return to warmer-than-average through the weekend. Winds will gust to 35 mph along the western foothills this morning, but should ease up as the day progresses.

A trough will increase cloud cover on Saturday leading to overcast skies on Sunday. A cold front moves through Sunday night bringing a chance for rain and mountain snow. Not expecting much rain accumulation in the lower levels, but an inch or so of snow could fall in the higher elevations of the Beartooths/Absarokas. Gusty winds will also be possible across the region.

A cooling trend begins on Monday with temperatures expected to get colder through the rest of the week. Arctic air will sweep in starting Wednesday ushering in a big cool down with highs expected in the 20s on Thanksgiving Day. Lows will be in the teens at the least.

Will there be snow on Thanksgiving Day? Models are starting to align slightly, but a good bit of uncertainty still remains. While confidence is growing that a winter weather system will move through (yes, it is going to get cold!), the strength of the system and impacts on holiday travel are still in question. We'll keep you updated.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s through Saturday, 50s on Sunday, 40s/50s on Monday, 30s/40s on Tuesday then 20s/30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight, 30s across the weekend, 20s on Monday night, 10s/20s on Tuesday night then single digits/teens for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com