Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer with a chance of severe storms on Monday

BILLINGS — Low pressure to the north and south will help push moisture into the region, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, with some potentially turning strong to severe from the afternoon into the evening. Any storms that do develop could produce strong wind gusts, hail, and periods of heavy rain. Daytime highs will range from the mid-80s to low 90s.

High pressure will drag a drier and more stable air mass into the area on Tuesday. However, a few isolated strong to severe storms will remain possible in east-northeast Montana during the day as low pressure will continue to influence that area. Daytime temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs mainly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday looks to be a dry day as temperatures warm up again, with southwest flow pushing highs back into the low 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

After a mainly dry and warm to hot Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s, a cold front moving through Thursday night will bring a cool-down starting Friday, with highs dipping into the mid-70s to low 80s. There will be enough instability with the cooler air and a return of available moisture for late-day showers and thunderstorms to be possible through Saturday. Sunday should trend drier.

Weekend daytime highs will feel fall-like, in the 70s and 80s.

Nighttime lows will range from the 40s and 60s during the week, then fall into the 40s and 50s over the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com