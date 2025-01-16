Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer, windy then cooling way down

BILLINGS — Thursday will be another dry and warmer-than-average day with highs mainly in the 40s. Expecting strong winds to continue through early Friday morning with gusts between 50-65 mph possible from Livingston to Nye while gusts between 40-55 mph will be possible from Big Timber to Harlowton. A Wind Advisory is in effect through early Friday morning.

A cold front will sweep through by early Friday morning, bringing a chance of snow Friday and Saturday with a few lingering flurries on Sunday. Much of the area is expected to receive less than an inch of accumulation. Some projections: Billings- less than an inch, Red Lodge- 2-3", Livingston- 1", Cody- 1-2", Sheridan- 1", Columbus- 1", Lodge Grass- 1-2". Area mountains could pick up about 6".

A big blast of arctic air will bring the biggest cooldown so far this season across the weekend. Friday's highs will come in the morning before temperatures tumble during the day. Expect daytime highs in the single digits and teens on Saturday then below zero to single digits (maybe low teens) on Sunday and Monday. Nighttime lows will dip below zero (double-digits below zero in some areas) across the weekend.

Winds chills will range from 20 to 40 below zero, especially Sunday into Monday morning. This will be very dangerous for kids walking to school or waiting for the bus. Parents should take the necessary precautions and may want to consider driving kids to school or let them wait for the bus while sitting in a warm vehicle. During this cold snap, be sure to bring pets and plants inside, cover outside pipes, and check on the elderly.

