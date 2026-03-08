Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer & windier Sunday with a rollercoaster next week

BILLINGS — The wind returned to most of Montana and Wyoming on Saturday, but it also warmed our temperatures significantly compared to earlier last week. We haven't seen the end of the wind or the warmth yet, but we'll soon see the end of Standard Time for now. Be sure to "spring forward" your clocks 1 hour tonight, as we start Daylight Saving Time on Sunday.

Sunday will be a warmer and windier day than Saturday, and Billings will have a good chance to break its record high from 2004 of 66 degrees. Monday will also be windy, but a cold front will push southward toward us and bring a chance for rain turning to snow. The snow showers will linger Tuesday morning, but the wind won't be quite as strong as it has been.

Our active second-to-last week of winter will continue, and has a good chance of feeling like winter, too. We'll have more clouds and wind on Wednesday, and the wind will continue through the end of the week. After temperatures rise Thursday, they'll also dive back below average, and we'll have more chances for snow late Thursday, Friday and Saturday.