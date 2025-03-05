Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer Wednesday, colder with snow Thursday

BILLINGS — Some areas in eastern Montana will be waking to snow showers on Wednesday morning. This will transition to hit-or-miss rain showers later in the day. Sheridan, WY could also get a quick shower later in the afternoon. Snow showers remain possible across our western mountains. The rest of the area can expect dry conditions on Wednesday as high pressure briefly moves in.

Another low pressure system will slide south of our region on Thursday. This will bring a chance of snow early Thursday through Friday morning. Areas north of I-90 and US-212 are expected to get little to no accumulation. Lower elevations in southern MT and northern WY could receive several inches while the mountains could pick up well over a foot.

Some projected snow totals:

Red Lodge: 8-12"

Cody WY, Sheridan WY: 4-6"

Columbus, Gardiner: 2-3"

Livingston, Big Timber, Lodge Grass: 1-2"

Billings, Lame Deer, Harlowton, Alzada: less than 1"

High pressure brings dry weather back Friday afternoon through the weekend.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s on Wednesday, mainly 30s on Thursday, mainly 40s on Friday, 50s on Saturday then 50s and 60s Sunday and Monday.

Lows will be in mainly in the 20s Wednesday night, teens and 20s Thursday night then mainly 20s Friday night through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com