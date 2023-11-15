Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer today ahead of a cool down tomorrow

BILLINGS — Expecting highs in the 50s and 60s today, a little warmer than yesterday, as dry conditions stay with us under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front drops through tomorrow morning bringing a chance of early morning rain/snow in the lower elevations and all snow in the mountains. Light accumulation is expected before skies clear during the day. Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 30s/40s.

Winds will increase today through early tomorrow morning ahead of the front with gusts over 50 mph expected across the western foothills. It will be quite breezy elsewhere. Winds will ease up tomorrow.

Dry conditions and warmer-than-average daytime highs return tomorrow and Saturday. Another disturbance could bring rain on Sunday.

Outlooks continue to trend cooler and wetter-than-average next week with a chance for snow on a couple of days. There is still much uncertainty with this. Stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s today, 30s/40s tomorrow, 50s Friday through the weekend then 40s/50s early next week.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s through Friday night, 30s on Saturday night then 20s/30s Sunday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com