Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer this afternoon, Snow tonight

BILLINGS — Hello, December!

It will warm up into the 30s/40s under variable cloudiness today before another cool down pushes through tomorrow as a trough drags colder air in. This will deliver snow this evening through Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect tomorrow for portions of central, south central and southeast Montana and north central Wyoming.

As the system is forecast to be a fast mover, snow totals could be a little lighter than first thought. Still, accumulations of 1-3" is expected for much of the plains, 2-4" in the foothills (Livingston to Red Lodge), 2-4" in the Bighorns and 6-12" additional snow in the Beartooth and Absarokas. Roads will be slick and snow covered especially during the Friday morning commute.

The weekend will be a dry one with daytime highs rebounding into the 30s before our next system moves through on Monday with more snow and colder temperatures to start the week.

Gap winds will continue to kick up gusts of 50 mph today in the Beartooth Foothills and the Livingston/Nye area. The winds will lessen on Friday then gusts of 50 mph return on Saturday. This could lead to blowing snow concerns for the area.

Daytime highs will range from the mid 20s to low 40s today, 10s/20s on Friday, 20s/30s across the weekend then 20s Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in single digits/teens tonight and Friday night then mainly teens across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com