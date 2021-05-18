Q2 Billings Area Weather: 80s then 40s

BILLINGS — Good morning.

It will be another warm and dry day across the area, but an approaching cold front will begin to increase cloud coverage later this afternoon leading to a slight chance of showers this evening as the front passes through. This kicks off a period of unsettled and cooler conditions through the weekend.

An area of low pressure drops into the Great Basin before stalling. This will produce daily showers through the rest of the week due to pieces of energy (shortwaves) jetting through from around it. Keeping an eye on the chance for strong to severe storms mainly east of Billings on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and large hail will be possible.

A weak low out of the Pacific is projected to phase with the aforementioned low bringing a good bit of tropical moisture with it. This will enhance our chances for much needed moisture. The low looks to linger through the weekend before lifting out by Monday, so rain chances will stay with us Saturday and Sunday as well.

The colder air moving in behind the front will chill temperatures down significantly bringing a chance of snow to Billings Thursday night into Friday morning and perhaps Friday night into Saturday morning, too.

Precipitation totals Wednesday night through Sunday night could reach around a half an inch in Billings, between 0.75-1.25" to our west and 0.25-0.75" in areas east. These projected numbers could fluctuate.

Today's highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, upper 60s tomorrow, mid to upper 40s Thursday and Friday, then rebounding back to the 50s and 60s across the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 40s tonight and tomorrow night, 30s Thursday and Friday nights, then back to the 40s across the weekend.

